Many options to receive a vaccine this month in Plumas

There are multiple opportunities for Plumas County residents to be vaccinated this month, with Public Health offering clinics throughout May. Additionally, Lassen Drug in Chester, and Quincy Pharmacy and Rite Aid in Quincy, are offering the vaccine. (See details below)

Following are the upcoming Public Health opportunities. Note that there is a first dose Pfizer vaccine clinic scheduled for Monday, May 24. Youth as young as 12 can obtain the Pfizer vaccine with parental consent. Though some clinics are labeled second dose clinics, they are also opportunities for individuals to receive a first dose. Interested individuals should arrive at the clinic toward the end of the timeframe to receive any extra doses.

Upcoming Public Health vaccination clinics

Thursday, May 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (Second dose Moderna)

Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Quincy (Second dose Moderna)

Monday, May 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Public Health Clinic (First dose of the Pfizer vaccine)

Tuesday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chester Memorial Hall (Second dose of Moderna)

Thursday, May 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (Second dose Moderna)

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County, including all upcoming vaccination clinics, can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

Other vaccination options

Local pharmacies are also administering the vaccine. Both Quincy Pharmacy and Rite Aid in Quincy have appointments available, as does Lassen Drug Co. in Chester. The drug stores in Greenville and Portola are not administering vaccine at this time.

Quincy Pharmacy is offering both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and have morning and afternoon appointments available Monday through Friday. The best way to make an appointment is by going to its website www.quincypharmacy.com . If you need to make an appointment outside of the listed appointment times, call the pharmacy (283-4545) and staff will do their best to accommodate you. Second dose Moderna vaccines are available as long as you bring in your vaccine card and you are within the recommended dosing interval.

Lassen Drug is offering the Moderna vaccine on Tuesdays and Thursdays as of this time. Appointments can be made through the state’s MyTurn website. Pharmacist Harry LeSeur said that there still seems to be a lot of demand and he has been fielding a number of phone calls. LeSeur said that he hopes to secure some Johnson & Johnson as well.