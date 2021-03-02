March 1: Plumas announces 0 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, March 1, that there are no new cases to report since last Thursday, Feb. 25, when there were two cases reported. The health agency is now posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases in the county is 653 with 5 active cases. There have been 40 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Another 770 Plumas County residents will be given their first dose of the Modern vaccine this week.

The Public Health Agency has an information portal online for Plumas County residents to sign up to be notified when it’s their turn to receive a vaccine. The site can be accessed here

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. We are especially interested in talking with those who are considered recovered, but may have lingering symptoms. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected] or call 283-0800.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health website