March 11: Plumas reports 2 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, March 11, that there are 2 new cases to report. The health agency is now posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. So today’s case count includes all cases reported since Monday, March 8, when four new cases were reported.

The breakdown is as follows

One from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Result from March 9

One from the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley): Result also from March 9.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county is 660 with 9 active cases (seven in the Southern Region, one in Eastern Plumas and one in the Northern Region). There have been 41 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine to the state’s MyTurn system.

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. We are especially interested in talking with those who are considered recovered, but may have lingering symptoms. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected] or call 283-0800.

