March 15: Plumas announces 2 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, March 15, that there are 2 new cases to report. The health agency is now posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. So today’s case count includes all cases reported since Thursday, March 11, when two new cases were reported.

The breakdown is as follows

Two from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Both results from March 12.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county is 662 with 6 active cases (five in the Southern Region, one in Eastern Plumas). There have been 41 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine to the state’s MyTurn system.

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. We are especially interested in talking with those who are considered recovered, but may have lingering symptoms. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected] or call 283-0800.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health