March 18: Plumas announces 8 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, March 18, that there are 8 new cases to report. The health agency is now posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. So today’s case count includes all cases reported since Monday, March 15, when two new cases were reported.

The breakdown is as follows:

One resident from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor) Reported March 18

Two from the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley): Both reported March 16

Two from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): One reported March 16; one reported March 18

Three from the Eastern Region (Portola/Graeagle) Two reported March 17; one from March 18

Some of today’s reported numbers are associated with an emerging cluster at a workplace in the Quincy/American Valley area. While Public Health doesn’t divulge information about a specific business, Plumas News has asked if it could be categorized as an office setting, or a retail outlet or some other category. Public Health responded that at this time it could report that the business is not open to the general public.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county is 670 with 13 active cases. There have been 41 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.