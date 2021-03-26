March 25: Plumas announces 3 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, March 25, that there are 3 new cases to report. The health agency is now posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. So today’s case count includes all cases reported since Monday, March 22, when two new cases were reported.

The breakdown is as follows:

One from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Reported March 25

Two from the Eastern Region (Portola/Graeagle): Reported March 24

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county is 675 with 7 active cases. There have been 41 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.