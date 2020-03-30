March 30: Where to find takeout and more in Eastern Plumas

By Lauren Westmoreland

Eastern Plumas businesses are addressing public health needs for social distancing and other coronavirus responses while continuing to provide necessary goods and services.

Dollar General, 322-0384, is closing one hour early. Senior citizens and those at-risk will have priority shopping at the first open hour. Paper products, hand sanitizer and wipes are currently at a suggested limit of three per customer. Hours are now Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Portola Village Pharmacy, 832-4218, is offering curbside service. For those showing or close to someone with flu-like symptoms, the pharmacy asks for a phone call prior to arrival. Staff will deliver medications to your car.

Les Schwab Tires in Portola is running with normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Phone is 832-1533.

Portola Motor Parts/Napa is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday. Call 832-5573 for information.

Plumas Ace Hardware, 184 W Sierra Ave., 832-5208, is currently open with normal business hours, and is continuing to work to restock items on a regular basis to meet the needs of the community.

Gumba’s Family Pizza in Blairsden is offering curbside pickup. The entire menu is available online at gumbasfamily.com. The service is being offered during regular business hours, and orders can be placed by calling 836-1212.

Lena’s Cantina is offering curbside service and delivery to Portola, Graeagle and Beckwourth on Monday through Saturday, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. All daily specials are being posted on the Lena’s Cantina Facebook page. Call 832-5360 to place an order.

Pizza Factory is serving takeout and delivery. The current delivery fee has been lowered to $2, with a $10 minimum purchase. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9.m. Deliveries stop at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11a.m. – 11 p.m, and Sunday noon – 8 p.m. To order call 832-0430.

Rico’s Mexican Food is offering takeout only, between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call ahead at 832-4017 to place an order.

The Family Corner in Portola is offering take out only. Call ahead at 832-9780. The full menu is available on Yelp.

Terry Moore, chef/owner of the Coyote Bar & Grill in Graeagle will offer takeout only Wednesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The full menu is available and can be viewed online. All wines are 50 percent off, with domestic beers at $7 per six pack; $9 imports. He is also offering weekly specials such as family-friendly ravioli and fried chicken dinners. Call 836-2002.

The Graeagle Restaurant is offering breakfast and lunch seven days a week 8 a.m. to 3.p.m Also offering curbside takeout. 836-2393.

Subway in Portola is open for takeout only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 832-0222.

Sonja Kurdupski of Graeagle Mill Works in Graeagle is offering meals to those in need on Tuesdays and Fridays. Nobody will be turned away for an inability to pay. For those able to contribute, the suggested donation is $12 per dinner or $20 for breakfast, lunch and dinner option. All basic meals will be delivered free of charge, no pick-ups. Meals will be ready to heat and eat, with a menu that will vary depending on availability. Kurdupski asks that members of the community consider remotely purchasing a Graeagle Mill Works gift card either via phone or online to go toward a community fund to continue to serve those in need. For more information or to place an order call or text Sonja at 775-772-9877.

The Brewing Lair in Graeagle is now closed to the public in order to keep the community safe. The Brewing Lair will be canning beer and taking it to Ricochet Cafe at the Blackbird Inn at 276 Lower Main Street in Clio, where there will be food and beer combo curbside.

The Graeagle Frostee will offer takeout orders only. The Frostee will have an outdoor window open for orders or take phone orders at 836-4811.

Feathers in Graeagle is closed to the public until further notice. They offer gift certificates that can be mailed or emailed to buyers. For more, reach out to @feathersgraeagle via Instagram.

Plumas Bank, 832-4405, is still operating to serve the community with regular business hours as an essential business in Portola.

The Hub gym in Portola will be locking the doors and shutting keys off for the next two weeks. All active memberships as of March 20 are placed on hold for the time being and will be set to resume when all is cleared. The Hub thanks all for the constant support.

This resource will be updated on an ongoing basis, please check plumasnews.com.