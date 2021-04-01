News 

March in the Almanor basin – more snow, less water

Editor

By Dale Knutsen

The weather situation for the Lake Almanor basin during March can be expressed with one statement: chilly, with more snow than average but less water content.

The west shore measured 28 inches of snowfall during the month, which is about 7 inches more than average for March. That brought the season total to 97.5 inches, or 82 percent of the long-term average. However, most of that snow was relatively dry. The July-June total precipitation accumulation only rose 3.36 inches during March, for a season total of 18.33 inches (67 percent of average).

March temperatures ranged from an extreme low of 13 degrees to a peak high of 68 degrees. All of our morning lows were below freezing, with an average low of 21.2 degrees (about 4 degrees colder than the norm). Afternoon highs averaged 51.4 degrees, about half a degree warmer than the long-term figure.

April is typically a drier month with gradually warming temperatures as springtime settles in. Below freezing morning temperatures are still common in April, leading to some caution yet on when to start garden plantings.

Related Posts

 Quincy Soroptimists accepting Violet Richardson Service Award applications

Editor

Soroptimist International of Quincy, an international volunteer organization for women, is seeking applicants for its recognition program targeted to young…

Plumas Case No. 3-one year later

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] It’s been one year since Indian Valley resident Linda Hill became ill with the coronavirus, ultimately…

Spring economic summit highlights wildfire resiliency efforts

Editor

The North State Planning and Development Collective at California State University, Chico,  announces its Spring Economic Summit — “Resilient North…

White Sulphur Springs kitchen undergoes renovations

Editor

Back in 2010 when the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) acquired the White Sulphur Springs property at 2200 Highway 89…

PG&E seeks to sell Hamilton Branch Hydro facilities

Editor

Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s announcement today that it will seek potential buyers for its Hamilton Branch hydropower facilities, which…

Sixth-graders hold watershed fundraiser

Editor

Enjoy a tasty lunch and support Quincy Elementary School sixth-graders as they raise money for their annual watershed trip. The…