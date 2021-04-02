Obituaries 

Margot Patricia Stratton

Submitted

Margot Patricia Stratton

1/18/1934 – 3/17/2021

Margot Stratton was born in San Francisco, CA, on January 18, 1934, to Lowell & Jeanette Bader. She was raised in Meadow Valley, where she attended local schools, graduating from Quincy High School in 1951. She worked her adult life in Health Care and was employed for many years in the Plumas County Registers Office.

She is survived by her son, Shaun Stratton of Chico; daughter, Tari Truman of Grass Valley; sister, Donna McElroy of Meadow Valley and by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Private inurnment was by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

 

 

