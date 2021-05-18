News 

Mark your calendars for white elephant sale at the fairgrounds

Editor

The Plumas-Sierra County Fair Foundation is inviting the public to a white elephant sale at the fairgrounds on the Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from all items benefit the fair. See details and how you can contribute in the flyer below:

Related Posts

Local air and ground ambulance rebrands as REMSA Health

Editor

The Regional Emergency Medical Service Authority (REMSA), Northern Nevada’s nationally-recognized ground ambulance service and Care Flight, Northern Nevada and Northern…

Lassen residents and officials fight CCC closure

Editor

Lassen County officials and residents are not giving up when it comes to the announced closure of the California Correctional…

May 17: Plumas announces 2 new cases

Editor

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 17, that there are 2 new cases to report. The health agency…

Memorial Day ceremony on for May 31

Editor

The 16th annual Plumas County Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony is set for Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at Dame Shirley…

State’s current mask guidance to remain in effect until June 15

Editor

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced today, May 17, that the state’s current mask policies will…

Lightning ignited small fires on the Lassen over the weekend

Editor

Lightning kept crews busy this past weekend as small fires ignited through out Lassen National Forest. “With recent thunderstorm, lightning…