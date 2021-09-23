Related Posts

Marriage License

Submitted

Sept. 16, 2021 Susan Quinn Ashley and Chance Milton Brown, both of Sparks, Nevada.

Marriage License

Submitted

Aug. 24 2021 Brittany Wilcox and Mark Fairbanks, both of Quincy.

Marriage license

Submitted

Aug. 17, 2021 Stephanie Lee Sims and Daniel Edmunds Tetzl, both of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marriage License

Submitted

Aug. 13, 2021 Robert Johns and Rebecca Mason, both of Portola.

Marriage licenses Aug. 5-Aug. 10, 2021

Submitted

Marriage licenses Aug. 5-Aug. 10, 2021 Aug. 5, 2021 Traci Palone and Stephen Marso, both of Portola. Aug. 9, 2021…

Marriage Licenses Aug. 3 and 4, 2021

Submitted

August 3, 2021 Chad Simas, of Verdi, Nevada, and Mary Greenwood of Beckwourth.   August 4, 2021 Ryan Sterling Knox…