Marriage Licenses

Submitted

Sept. 24, 2021

Linda Tracy and Christopher O’Flaherty, both of Reno, Nevada.

Sept. 27, 2021

Erin Kendall Reese and Keith Rowell Heller, both of Loyalton.

Sept. 28, 2021

Brian Miller and Jennifer Summerfield-Zamora, both of Chester.

Sept. 30, 2021

Madison Ralph and Dakota Thompson, both of Chester.

