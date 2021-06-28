Marriage Licenses Vitals 

Marriage licenses June 21-23

Editor

June 21

Christopher Krofl and Brianne Delfs, both of Broomfield, Colorado

June 22

Jerad Morgan and Alicia Banning, both of Portola

June 23

Dean Taylor Presnell, of Fallon, Nevada, and Kaitlin Ariane Korte-Smith, of Fernley, Nevada

Christopher Ward and Denise Cabrera, both of Costa Mesa

