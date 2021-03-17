Masons Lodge No. 149 offers two scholarships; Greenville, Almanor students eligible

Susanville’s Lassen Lodge No. 149 offers two Peter Lassen Scholarships worth a total of $2,000 — $1,000 per year for two years.

Recipients will be selected sometime in early May from a pool of applications drawn from graduating seniors from Greenville High School, Chester High School, Westwood High School, Herlong High School and Lassen High school, along with the charter schools and academies.

According to a statement from the lodge, “Even though we have not been able to hold our Third Saturday Breakfasts to raise funds for the scholarships, the lodge’s investment account did pretty well last year, so it has allowed us to offer the scholarships again this year.”

The lodge noted the scholarship also is available to students in the Westwood, Lake Almanor and Indian Valley areas as well.

“Peter Lassen had a presence, not only here, but in Indian Valley and the Almanor region as well,” according to the statement. “The lodge locally is a consolidated lodge that now includes the lodges that used to exist in Greenville, Westwood and Janesville, so the Peter Lassen Scholarship is truly a regional scholarship.”

For more information, call Jim Chapman at 251-6828 or email [email protected].