The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that it will be conducting two free mass testing events: Saturday, Jan. 16 in Greenville and Saturday, Jan. 23 in Portola. (Details are contained in the fliers below.) Participants need to pre-register.

The last such event — held in Portola — this past Saturday, Jan. 9, resulted in 71 individuals being tested. Those results were expected to be received two to six days after the event.