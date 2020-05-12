May 11 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, May 11, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 510 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 499 testing negative, and 7 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen and Sierra counties still have zero reported cases.

Butte County is now reporting 18 confirmed cases.

Tehama County has 1 case.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1,100 cases, and 39 deaths attributed to COVID.