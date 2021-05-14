Highlighted News 

May 13: Plumas announces 8 new cases this evening – 7 in Eastern Plumas

Editor

It’s not good news for Plumas County tonight. The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 13, that there are eight new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, Public Health reported four new cases.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Case confirmed May 11.

Seven residents from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola): Five cases confirmed May 11 and two cases confirmed May 13.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 718 with 13 active cases; five in the Southern Region and eight in the Eastern Region and one in the Western Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website

5.13.2021- Final Package

Related Posts

Plumas DA joins 40 others in challenging state’s early release of prison inmates

Editor

Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister has joined Sacramento DA Anne Marie Schubert and 39 other elected DAs across California…

Many options to receive a vaccine this month in Plumas

Editor

There are multiple opportunities for Plumas County residents to be vaccinated this month, with Public Health offering clinics throughout May….

Registration now open for youth bike team

Editor

Lost Sierra Composite Mountain Bike Team has opened registration for Plumas County youth who will attend grades 6 through 12…

Donate used shoes and raise funds for Plumas youth mountain bike team

Editor

The Lost Sierra Mountain Bike Team, https://lostsierracomp.weebly.com/ is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser during May and June to raise funds…

 ‘Trail or Fire’ beer fundraiser distributes proceeds

Editor

Quintopia Brewing Co of Quincy collaborated with Fifty Fifty Brewing of Truckee, and a number of other industry partners, to…

Plumas District Hospital celebrates staff during Hospital Week

Editor

The Plumas District Hospital board of directors and leadership staff served lunch to employees Wednesday, May 12, in honor of…