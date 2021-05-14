May 13: Plumas announces 8 new cases this evening – 7 in Eastern Plumas

It’s not good news for Plumas County tonight. The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 13, that there are eight new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, Public Health reported four new cases.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Case confirmed May 11.

Seven residents from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola): Five cases confirmed May 11 and two cases confirmed May 13.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 718 with 13 active cases; five in the Southern Region and eight in the Eastern Region and one in the Western Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website