May 14 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, May 14, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 534 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 524 testing negative, and 6 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen and Sierra counties still have zero reported cases.

Butte County is now reporting 21 confirmed cases, one more than yesterday.

Tehama County has maintained at 1 case for weeks.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1,154 cases, and 45 deaths attributed to COVID, that’s an increase of 22 cases and two deaths from yesterday’s report.