May 15 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, May 15, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 568 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 531 testing negative, and 33 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen and Sierra counties still have zero reported cases.

Butte County is now reporting 22 confirmed cases, one more than yesterday.

Tehama County has maintained at 1 case for weeks.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1,190 cases, and 46 deaths attributed to COVID, that’s an increase of 36 cases and one death from yesterday’s report.