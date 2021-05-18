Highlighted News 

May 17: Plumas announces 2 new cases

Editor

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 17, that there are 2 new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Public Health reported eight new cases last Thursday. Seven of those cases were out of Eastern Plumas, and Public Health said that they appeared to be related to out-of-town travel.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Case confirmed May 11.

Two residents from the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley): One case confirmed May 14 and one case confirmed May 15.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 720 with 13 active cases; five in the Southern Region and six in the Eastern Region and two in the Northern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website

Related Posts

Memorial Day ceremony on for May 31

Editor

The 16th annual Plumas County Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony is set for Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at Dame Shirley…

State’s current mask guidance to remain in effect until June 15

Editor

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced today, May 17, that the state’s current mask policies will…

Lightning ignited small fires on the Lassen over the weekend

Editor

Lightning kept crews busy this past weekend as small fires ignited through out Lassen National Forest. “With recent thunderstorm, lightning…

QHS students study water quality

Editor

Students in Dana Marty’s seventh-grade science class at Quincy High School rode the school’s bikes to Spanish Creek at Gansner…

Fish and Wildlife lauds governor’s budget increases

Editor

Govenor Gavin Newsom introduced his California Comeback Plan on May 14 which includes significant fiscal resources aimed to protect California’s…

Quincy softball thanks Sierra Pacific for new uniforms

Editor

The Sierra Pacific Foundation continues to support Plumas County youth — recently donating funds to buy new uniforms for the…