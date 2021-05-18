May 17: Plumas announces 2 new cases

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 17, that there are 2 new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Public Health reported eight new cases last Thursday. Seven of those cases were out of Eastern Plumas, and Public Health said that they appeared to be related to out-of-town travel.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Case confirmed May 11.

Two residents from the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley): One case confirmed May 14 and one case confirmed May 15.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 720 with 13 active cases; five in the Southern Region and six in the Eastern Region and two in the Northern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website