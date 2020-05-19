May 19 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, May 19, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. The state had attributed one additional case to Plumas County today, but that individual has not lived in the county since last year and now resides in another county. To date there have been 594 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 573 testing negative, and 17 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen and Sierra counties still have zero reported cases. Modoc is the only other California county reporting zero cases.

Butte County is now reporting 24 confirmed cases, one more than reported yesterday. It’s public health department has reached out to 180 members of a church congregation who attended an event after one of the attendees tested positive for COVID-19 the following day.

Tehama County now has 2 cases after maintaining at just 1 case for weeks.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1,295 confirmed cases, and 48 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 29 cases from yesterday with no new deaths reported.