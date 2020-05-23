May 22 Plumas COVID testing

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, May 22, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 633 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 600 testing negative, and 29 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen and Sierra counties still have zero reported cases. Modoc is the only other California county reporting zero cases.

Butte County is now reporting 31 confirmed cases, one more than reported yesterday.

Tehama County has 2 cases.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1,356 confirmed cases, and 48 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 40 cases from yesterday with no new deaths reported. So far 764 individuals have recovered.