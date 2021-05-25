May 24: Plumas announces 3 new cases; one associated with Greenville campus

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 24, that there are 3 new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays.

While Public Health doesn’t share details of positive cases, Plumas Unified School District announced today that it was notified of a positive case associated with a Greenville campus.

The cases announced today break down as follows:

Two cases from the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley) One reported on May 23 and one reported on May 24.

One case from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola). Reported on May 24

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date remains 720. There are seven active cases: three in the Southern Region; two in the Eastern Region; and two in the Northern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.