May 26 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this afternoon, Tuesday, May 26, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 652 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 635 testing negative, and 13 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County, which for months had zero cases, now has 4 confirmed cases among its residents and confirmed community spread. As a result, the county is rolling back some of its reopening measures for seven days to slow the spread.

Sierra County now has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is now reporting 37 confirmed cases, six more than reported on Friday.

Tehama County has 2 cases.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1,405 confirmed cases, and 54 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 49 cases from last Friday and six more deaths.