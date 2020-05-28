May 28 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, May 28, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 697 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 650 testing negative, and 43 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County, which for months had zero cases, now has 4 confirmed cases among its residents with confirmed community spread. As a result, the county is rolling back some of its reopening measures for seven days to slow the spread. Dining in restaurants and in-store retail will not be allowed for the next week.

Sierra County now has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 40 confirmed cases.

Tehama County has 3 cases.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1514 confirmed cases, and 55 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 55 cases from yesterday and one additional death. There are 60 individuals hospitalized, while 124 have been released from the hospital. More than half of the confirmed cases have recovered.