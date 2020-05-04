May 4 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, May 4, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 476 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 417 testing negative, and 55 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen and Sierra counties still have zero reported cases.

Butte County has 17 cases.

Tehama County has 1 case.

Washoe County in Nevada has 998 cases, and 34 deaths attributed to COVID.