May 5 Plumas COVID testing: Concern about numbers in Washoe County

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, May 5, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 481 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 420 testing negative, and 57 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen and Sierra counties still have zero reported cases.

Butte County has 17 cases.

Tehama County has 1 case.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1,014 cases, and 36 deaths attributed to COVID. That’s an increase of 16 cases and two deaths from yesterday.

The latter is notable because both Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister and Sheriff Todd Johns expressed concern during the Board of Supervisors meeting today with regard to the number of vehicles with Nevada license plates in Eastern Plumas this past weekend. They want individuals to be able to enjoy the recreational opportunities, while keeping it safe for both visitors and residents.