May issue of High Country life on newsstands now – it’s free

Residents in Plumas, Lassen and Sierra counties will find the May issue of “High Country Life” on the newsstands now.

This free, 56-page, full-color, magazine is a new product produced by Feather Publishing in Quincy.

Some of the many stories in the May issue include a feature on the Quincy doctor climbing Mount Everest, the colorful history of a Sierra Valley destination hotspot, a feature story on a local’s record deal, tips for gardeners, the culmination of a 40-year firefighting career, and a tribute to fallen veterans for Memorial Day.

“High Country Life” is available in hundreds of  conveniently located newsstands throughout the tri-county region including restaurants, grocery stores, hotels and motels and some doctor’s offices.

If you have an idea for a story or feature or would like advertising information email [email protected] or call 283-0800.

