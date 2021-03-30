News 

Measure B funds go to work at Portola High School

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland

[email protected]

While Portola Junior/Senior High School (PJSHS) students were engaged in distance learning, school staff was hard at work behind the scenes, completely transforming the boys’ and girls’ locker rooms.

According to PJSHS Principal Sara Sheridan, “These spaces were in dire need of an upgrade and after months of hard work, we now have locker rooms that our students and community can be proud of.”

Sheridan added, “Many thanks go out to the staff and volunteers who spent countless hours working so hard on these rooms, and to the Plumas Unified School District Board of Trustees for their generous allocation of Measure B funds. A special thank you goes out to head custodian Dave Martha for the time and energy that he spent on these facilities!”

The boys’ locker rooms at Portola Junior/Senior High School came through a major facelift after hours of hard work by staff and volunteers during the pandemic. Photos submitted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

