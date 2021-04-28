News 

Medicare workshops scheduled

Editor

Passages HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program) wants to remind the public of its upcoming workshops scheduled for May, 2021. Workshops are delivered via ZOOM and are scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, May 11: Welcome to Medicare, Part 1 – Medicare Basics: Parts A, B, & D
  • Wednesday, May 12: Welcome to Medicare, Part 2 – Medicare plans: Medigap, Part C, how

    to save on Medicare costs, and more

  • Thursday, May 27: But I’m not ready to go home! Challenging hospital or skilled nursing

    care discharges

    The first two workshops will help people who are approaching Medicare eligibility understand their options, and the third event will help Medicare beneficiaries understand their rights to challenge early discharges from hospital or skilled nursing facility care.

    Registration required by calling Passages HICAP at 530-898-6716. ZOOM links will be emailed following registration. Unfortunately, in-person workshops cannot be scheduled due to the COVID pandemic.

    People with Medicare are deluged with information from insurance companies marketing their products. Ronda Kramer, program director for Passages HICAP, warns signing up with the wrong plan, or doing nothing may cost new Medicare recipients thousands of dollars, and they may not be able to make changes if enrollment deadlines are missed.

    For more information or to make a counseling appointment with a State registered counselor, call HICAP at PASSAGES at 1-800-434-0222, or locally at 530-898-6716. HICAP does not sell or endorse any insurance products.

    PASSAGES, a service of California State University, Chico, supports the lives of adults in the communities it serves. For more information about PASSAGES services go to www.passagescenter.org.

