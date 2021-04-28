Medicare workshops scheduled

care discharges

The first two workshops will help people who are approaching Medicare eligibility understand their options, and the third event will help Medicare beneficiaries understand their rights to challenge early discharges from hospital or skilled nursing facility care.

Registration required by calling Passages HICAP at 530-898-6716. ZOOM links will be emailed following registration. Unfortunately, in-person workshops cannot be scheduled due to the COVID pandemic.

People with Medicare are deluged with information from insurance companies marketing their products. Ronda Kramer, program director for Passages HICAP, warns signing up with the wrong plan, or doing nothing may cost new Medicare recipients thousands of dollars, and they may not be able to make changes if enrollment deadlines are missed.

For more information or to make a counseling appointment with a State registered counselor, call HICAP at PASSAGES at 1-800-434-0222, or locally at 530-898-6716. HICAP does not sell or endorse any insurance products.

