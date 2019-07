The new coalition chair for the Tobacco-Free Task Force in Plumas County is John Ready, who has had a total laryngectomy.

Come meet Ready on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from noon to 1 p.m., at Plumas District Hospital, 270 County Hospital Road, suite 206.

At the height of Ready’s speaking engagements to students in grades K-12, he educated nearly 10,000 people annually.

To an enjoy a free lunch and hear Ready’s story, RSVP to Leila Srouji, 283-6457.