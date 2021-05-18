Meeting set for Charter School’s Local Control and Accountability plan
ANNOUNCEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING
Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP)
Fiscal Year 2021-2022
In accordance with Education Code 47606.5
Long Valley School and Thompson Peak Charter School
Thursday, June 3, 2021 5:45 p.m.
Held in person at:
Long Valley School
436-965 Susan Drive, Doyle, CA 96109
or via Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84411962309?pwd=MG83bndOZnFKbE9KeS9idCtvY2FiZz09
The Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) draft may be inspected on June 1-2, 2021 at the following locations:
- Long Valley School, 436-965 Susan Drive Doyle between the hours of 8:30 AM-4:00 PM
- Thompson Peak Charter School, 995 Paiute Lane, Susanville between the hours of 8:30 AM-4:00 PM
- https://www.longvalleycs.org/Governance/LCAP-LCP/index.html