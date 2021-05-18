Public Notices 

Meeting set for Charter School’s Local Control and Accountability plan

submitted

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING

Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP)

Fiscal Year 2021-2022

In accordance with Education Code 47606.5

Long Valley School and Thompson Peak Charter School

Thursday, June 3, 2021    5:45 p.m.

Held in person at:

Long Valley School

436-965 Susan Drive, Doyle, CA 96109

or via Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84411962309?pwd=MG83bndOZnFKbE9KeS9idCtvY2FiZz09

The Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) draft may be inspected on June 1-2, 2021 at the following locations:

