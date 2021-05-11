Meeting to revitalize Argentine Lookout to be held May 15

The group will talk about its plans to repair and rebuild Argentine Lookout, share information, and explain what Forest Fire Lookout Association is and what it does and will do.

After a short introduction, there will be a question and answer session. The chairman, from “Konocti Chapter” of FFLA will be at the meeting to explain his position and answer questions. For more information please call Chris Rivera at (707) 239-6824, or send email to: [email protected], or go to Argentinelookout.org.

Interested readers can also go to ffla.org and get answers to questions about FFLA National.