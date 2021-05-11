News 

Meeting to revitalize Argentine Lookout to be held May 15

Editor

The Argentine Looko   The Argentine Lookout Chapter of the Forest Fire Lookout Association will hold its first general information and organizational meeting on Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m. at Dame Shirley Plaza in downton Quincy.

   The group will talk about its plans to repair and rebuild Argentine Lookout, share information, and explain what Forest Fire Lookout Association is and what it does and will do.

   After a short introduction, there will be a question and answer session. The chairman, from “Konocti Chapter” of FFLA will be at the meeting to explain his position and answer questions. For more information please call Chris Rivera at (707) 239-6824, or send email to: [email protected], or go to Argentinelookout.org.

   Interested readers can also go to ffla.org and get answers to questions about FFLA National.

!

Related Posts

Plumas included in Gov. Newsom’s drought emergency declaration

Editor

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in 39 counties in California, including Lassen County, Monday, May 10. The…

Doctor begins final ascent on Everest

Editor

Dr. April Leonardo is about to begin the final ascent on Mount Everest, and if all goes as planned, she…

May 10: Plumas announces 4 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 10, that there are four new cases to report. The…

IVCC annual valley-wide Yard Sale/Car Show returns to Indian Valley May 15

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected]      May 15 is the day to mosey around Indian Valley. The Indian Valley Chamber of…

Caltrans seeks community input in advance of Highway 70 project

Editor

Caltrans is reaching out to Quincy and the surrounding area to gather input on bike and pedestrian needs in anticipation of…

Be aware of scams targeting PG&E customers before IRS tax deadline

Editor

With just a week left until the 2020 tax year filing deadline on May 17, Pacific Gas and Electric Company…