Melinda Lee Coggin Miles Kerbo passed from this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by people who loved her, including her sons, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Melinda was born November 24, 1941 in Oroville, California and spent most of her childhood and adult years living in and around Chilcoot California. She graduated from Loyalton High School and later graduated from nursing school, fulfilling a lifelong goal of becoming a registered nurse.

She leaves behind her sons Jeff (Sharon), Steve (Angie), Matt (Lisa), and Doug (Tina) Miles; grandchildren Morgan (Chris), Joshua (Danielle), Mackinzie (Mitchell), Taylor (Christian), Madison, Drew (Tara), Brooklyn (Wesley), Ashlyn, Rylie, and Davis (Macy); and great grandchildren Hudson, Weston, Emmett, Kieryn, Landon, Sloan, Eloise, Madeline, Ellis, Dustin and Addyson.