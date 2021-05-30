Highlighted News 

Memorial Day Ceremony at Dame Shirley Plaza on Monday

Editor

The 16th annual Plumas County Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony is set for Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at Dame Shirley Plaza in Quincy.

Robert J. Zernich, longtime organizer of the event, will deliver the opening address welcoming all veterans and their guests. Zernich is a veteran.

Following the flag raising conducted by the Quincy Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3825, a flag ceremony will be conducted by members of the Quincy Elks Lodge No. 1884.

A lineup of speakers is planned including Plumas County Supervisor Greg Hagwood.

