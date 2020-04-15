Message to the Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District and community

By Robert Frank

Chief of the Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District

The Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District has been diligently working in conjunction with the Plumas County Health Department, Sheriff’s Department, adjoining fire agencies, Cal OES, and other local state, and federal agencies as we monitor and respond to COVID-19 in our community.

Members of your Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District continue to answer your calls for service. From when you call 911 to the moment our units arrive, you may be asked more questions than usual. Please help us provide the best and safest service possible by answering those questions to the best of your ability. When our members arrive, they will be wearing masks and eye protection, and if necessary, additional personal protective equipment such as suits and face shields. These measures are the best practices recommended by the CDC and our Medical Director. All steps are critical to ensure the safety of our providers, continuity of our services, and the health of our community.

We are taking all necessary steps to ensure the well-being of our members and community. We are in close consultation with the Plumas County Health Department on calls where a patient exhibits signs or symptoms similar to that of COVID-19. Our stations, equipment, and vehicles are cleaned and disinfected in accordance with current recommendations, and we continually update our procedures based on official recommendations and mandates. Lastly, we have contingency plans to summon mutual aid resources should our department become incapable of responding from call overload, personnel exposure, or medical incapacitation as a result of COVID-19.

For specific questions about COVID-19, please contact the Plumas County COVID-19 informational phone line (530) 283-6400, email COVID19@countyofplumas.com, or visit their website at www.plumascounty.us. Regrettably, we must restrict public access to our business office and fire stations and facilities for now. However, you can view Fire District information updated regularly on a public information board located outside Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Station 1 at 141 Delleker Rd., in Delleker.

Thank you for your continued trust and support. Please remember to wash your hands, practice social distancing guidelines issued by the state and county, limit your trips to public places, and know that the Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District continues to dedicate our efforts to provide for the safety of the public through the preservation of life, property and the environment. Together, we will get through this.