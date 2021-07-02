Michael James Thornton

Related Posts
Marriage license
June 30 Mark Cimino of Sacramento and Sheryl Bauer of Citrus Heights
Trevor Owen Cahill
Trevor Owen Cahill, a genuine friend to everyone he met—believing there was good in everyone—died on June 24, 2021 in…
John Szczerby
On Thursday, June 3, 2021, John Szczerby, loving husband, father, and Grandad, passed away in Coeur d’Alene, ID, surrounded by…
Marriage license
June 29 Piper Tracy and Edward Mutch, both of Quincy
Carol Louise Evans
Carol Louise Evans passed away on June 23, 2021 in Quincy, California, at home with family by her side. Carol…
Marriage licenses June 21-23
June 21 Christopher Krofl and Brianne Delfs, both of Broomfield, Colorado June 22 Jerad Morgan and Alicia Banning, both of…