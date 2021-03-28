Middle Fork survey released – your input needed

“Not another survey,” you may be thinking. But this one is about the Middle Fork Feather River, right in Plumas County’s backyard.

Feather River College students have been working to revise the 1970 Middle Fork River Plan and develop a public opinion survey. The Middle Fork Feather River flows through the heart of Plumas County, and was one of the original eight rivers designated under the 1968 Wild & Scenic River Act.

The Middle Fork is full of history and stunning scenery, and offers a diverse array of recreational opportunities.

FRC is reaching out to the community to get the opinions of Plumas County residents about the Middle Fork and their experiences with the area. The input and opinions of the community can help guide the new river management plan.

The survey will be available March 26-April 15 and takes 10-15 minutes to complete. Access it here, or look on your favorite social media platform.

Environmental Studies and Agriculture students are collaborating on a semester-long project focusing on the Middle Fork in two classes taught by Dr. Darla DeRuiter. In Human Dimensions of Natural Resources, Agriculture students are developing, administering, and evaluating the results from the Middle Fork survey.

In Ecosystem Management, Environmental Studies students are revising the 1970 River Plan, which they will share with Plumas National Forest managers who will undertake a formal plan revision process in the near future.

Both classes will present their findings at the FRC Spring Research Symposium, scheduled to go live on May 10th.

For more information about either project, contact DeRuiter at [email protected] (530)283-0202 x262.