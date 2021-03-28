Highlighted News 

Middle Fork survey released – your input needed

Editor

“Not another survey,” you may be thinking. But this one is about the Middle Fork Feather River, right in Plumas County’s backyard.

Feather River College students have been working to revise the 1970 Middle Fork River Plan and develop a public opinion survey. The Middle Fork Feather River flows through the heart of Plumas County, and was one of the original eight rivers designated under the 1968 Wild & Scenic River Act.

The Middle Fork is full of history and stunning scenery, and offers a diverse array of recreational opportunities.

FRC is reaching out to the community to get the opinions of Plumas County residents about the Middle Fork and their experiences with the area. The input and opinions of the community can help guide the new river management plan.

The survey will be available March 26-April 15 and takes 10-15 minutes to complete. Access it here, or look on your favorite social media platform.

Environmental Studies and Agriculture students are collaborating on a semester-long project focusing on the Middle Fork in two classes taught by Dr. Darla DeRuiter. In Human Dimensions of Natural Resources, Agriculture students are developing, administering, and evaluating the results from the Middle Fork survey.

In Ecosystem Management, Environmental Studies students are revising the 1970 River Plan, which they will share with Plumas National Forest managers who will  undertake a formal plan revision process in the near future.

Both classes will present their findings at the FRC Spring Research Symposium, scheduled to go live on May 10th.

For more information about either project, contact DeRuiter at [email protected] (530)283-0202 x262.

flier

 

 

Related Posts

Public Health and EPHC team up for vaccine clinic March 31

Editor

Plumas County Public Health and Eastern Plumas Health Care will be collaborating on hosting a COVID vaccination clinic in Portola…

Plumas National Forest announces recreation plans

Editor

More campsites across the Plumas National Forest within the Feather River Canyon, Bucks Lake, Lake Davis, and Lakes Basin recreation…

St. John’s announces Easter services schedule

Editor

St. John’s Catholic Church in Quincy and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greenville have announced their Easter services schedule. Masks…

Plumas continues to vaccinate as state set to lower age requirements

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] Plumas County has administered at least one dose of vaccine to 8,500 Plumas County residents. While…

Fire training event centered at FRC Friday-Sunday

Editor

Just a reminder that a prescribed fire training event is scheduled today, March 26, through Sunday, March 28. The activity…

March 25: Plumas announces 3 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, March 25, that there are 3 new cases to report. The…