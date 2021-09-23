October 28, 1932 – August 29, 2021

Mildred Mary Bryant or “Millie” as all knew her, departed for Heaven on August 29, 2021.

Millie was born in the Bronx borough of New York City on October 28, 1932, to Josephine Esther Corcoran Byrne and Michael Byrne.

Millie was married to James (Jim) Allen Bryant and was a wonderful mother to Patricia, William and Elizabeth.

Millie worked as a full time mom and registered nurse, followed by a stint as a traveling nurse while easing into retirement with Jim.

Jim and Millie built and enjoyed their retirement dream home in beautiful Lake Almanor, where the Sierra mountain range joins the Cascades.

Millie was most proud of being a person of faith, devoted wife, mother and for her work as a nurse at Pomona Valley Community Hospital.

Millie was preceded in passing by Jim and Elizabeth and is survived by her children Patricia and William, her grandchildren William, Rylie and Matthew and her great-grandchildren Kuba and Lukas.

Graveside services were held at Chico Cemetery, 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 25.

In lieu of flowers, please donate hugs to the people that you love and be kind to all.