Neon colors and bright smiles match upbeat music that starts the Mile High 100 ride in this photo from the 2018 event. This year's event is Saturday, June 19. Feather Publishing file photo
News 

Mile High 100 bike event in Lake Almanor this Saturday, June 19

Editor

The Chester Lake Almanor Chamber of  Commerce advises residents to be on the lookout for cyclists around the Lake Almanor area on Saturday, June 19,  starting at 7 a.m.  The Mile High 100 is not a race but a collection of tours for cyclists of all abilities and ages. All bicycles are welcome.

The purpose of this event is to promote recreational bicycling in the scenic Almanor Basin and Indian Valley near northern California’s incredible Mt. Lassen Peak. For more information, visit: https://www.milehigh100.com/

Related Posts

Collins Pine to close lands to public use due to fire danger

Editor

On the heels of California’s most devastating fire season ever, 2021 field conditions are exceptionally dry. Although it is only June,…

Portola kids take initiative to clean up community

Lauren

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] A local group of children recently took the initiative to go to work cleaning up the…

Fourth graders across Plumas County go fishing

Lauren

Fourth grade children across Plumas County learned to fish over the past several weeks from volunteer fishing coaches in the…

Supervisors’ vote on tourism spending serves to confuse many

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] The celebration in the Board of Supervisors’ chambers turned out to be short lived this afternoon…

Plumas County Search & Rescue announces annual telephone fundraiser

Editor

The Plumas County Search & Rescue annual fundraiser is getting underway. This is a phone call solicitation to garner donations…

West End Theatre to reopen; auditions for reopening production set for June 22-24

Editor

The West End Theatre will be reopening this fall with a heartwarming comedy, On Borrowed Time, by Paul Osborn. Auditions…