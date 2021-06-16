Mile High 100 bike event in Lake Almanor this Saturday, June 19

The Chester Lake Almanor Chamber of Commerce advises residents to be on the lookout for cyclists around the Lake Almanor area on Saturday, June 19, starting at 7 a.m. ​The Mile High 100 is not a race but a collection of tours for cyclists of all abilities and ages. All bicycles are welcome.

The purpose of this event is to promote recreational bicycling in the scenic Almanor Basin and Indian Valley near northern California’s incredible Mt. Lassen Peak. For more information, visit: https://www.milehigh100.com/