Breaking News News 

Updated: Missing 3-year-old boy in Greenville has been located and is safe

Editor

UPDATED: The child has been located and is safe.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and Plumas County Search and Rescue are looking for a 3-year-old boy this evening, June 12. Miles, from Williams Valley Road in Greenville, was last seen about three hours ago. He is described as a white male juvenile wearing a diaper only. Other agency assistance has been requested including air and K9 support. Please call 530-283-6300 if you locate him.

Related Posts

Medical examiner attributes Lassen police officer’s death to COVID complications

Editor

Our neighbors in Lassen County are mourning the death of a Susanville Police Officer, who was also a former sheriff’s…

Portola High School celebrates the graduates of 2021

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] Portola Junior/Senior High School held a graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 on Friday, June…

The adventure begins for the QHS Class of 2021

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected]   “The Adventure Begins” is an apt theme for a commencement ceremony that marks the next…

Greenville High School Graduates the Class of 2021

Editor

Meg Upton [email protected]      A little after 6 p.m. eight Greenville High School seniors took the stage in the middle…

EPHC sees post-pandemic recovery, offers new services to community

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected]   After some technical difficulties, Eastern Plumas Health Care’s Board of Directors was able to broadcast…

June 10: Plumas Public Health reports 2 new cases

Editor

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 10, that there are two new cases to report. The health agency…