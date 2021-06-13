Updated: Missing 3-year-old boy in Greenville has been located and is safe

UPDATED: The child has been located and is safe.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and Plumas County Search and Rescue are looking for a 3-year-old boy this evening, June 12. Miles, from Williams Valley Road in Greenville, was last seen about three hours ago. He is described as a white male juvenile wearing a diaper only. Other agency assistance has been requested including air and K9 support. Please call 530-283-6300 if you locate him.