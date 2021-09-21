Monday garbage pickup won’t happen til Saturday in Quincy

Waste Management customers in the Quincy area hauled their garbage to the curb Monday for pickup. But that never happened. Many hauled it back inside to keep it away from neighborhood bears and raccoons and then hauled it back outside Tuesday morning.

Today those customers received the following message from Waste Management:

Your garbage service for 9/20/2021 has been rescheduled. We will return for service on 9/25/2021. Please make sure your container is accessible. We apologize for any inconvenience, and appreciate your patience and commitment to safety. Thank you for trusting Waste Management as your environmental solutions partner. We truly appreciate your business.

So Quincy’s Monday pickup customers, haul that garbage back to safety from the local marauders and bring it back out Saturday.