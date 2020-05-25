Monica Anne Glynn service information

Monica Anne Glynn

Editor’s note: This life tribute has been updated to include service information provided by the family.

Monica Anne Glynn, 69, of Portola, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Jan. 30, 2020, in Reno, Nevada.

Monica was born to Raymond and Dorothy Lex on July 26, 1950, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married Richard Glynn, of Chicago, Illinois, on June 20, 1970. Despite their Green Bay Packer – Chicago Bear rivalry, Monica and Rick enjoyed an extraordinary, loving 49-year marriage with their children and grandchildren.

Monica was a passionate elementary school teacher and later administrator, who poured every ounce of her being into educating children for 28 years. An amazing artist and outdoors enthusiast, she painted countless oil paintings, which adorn the homes of family and will be heirlooms for generations to come. Monica’s favorite pastime was spending time with her family and her greatest legacy: her children and grandchildren. Devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and teacher, she leaves an indelible mark on, and will be dearly missed by, everyone she touched.

Monica is survived by her husband (Richard), brother (Michael Lex), son (Michael Glynn and his wife Aurali Glynn), son (Timothy Glynn and his husband Joshua Dasler), daughter (Colleen Andres and her husband Lance Andres), son (Brendan Glynn and his wife Bonnie Glynn), six grandchildren (Hailey Glynn, Riley Glynn, Grady Glynn, Jacey Glynn, Aidan Glynn and Mackenna Glynn), numerous in-laws, extended family members and former students whom she embraced as her own.

Monica will be laid to rest with her brother, Gary Lex, of Chico, at the Whispering Pines Cemetery on Grizzly Road in Portola, at 11 a.m. on May 30. All who knew and loved them are invited to attend. The family asks that any donations be given to cancer research.