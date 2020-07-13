More from Graeagle golfers

Play July 10th saw the Badditos playing net golf with skins. On this day Dennis Flynn took first place, with a net 66; Dan Anderson took second, with a net 67; and Leo Reisen took third having a net score of 68. There were three skins taken with Steve Harding getting one on hole 2, Jim Reynolds taking one on hole 4 and Mark Yuill grabbing one on hole 8. Due to extenuating circumstances GMGA played the front 9 twice rather than play the front and back.

Sunday rounds July 12 were lively in a Jack and Jill tournament. In this competition there were two flights with the top four couples getting in the money in the first flight and the top five in the second flight.

In the first flight there was a tie for first, with Dan and Holly Anderson as well as John and Barbara Cepdeville coming in with a net 62. Next was the team of John and Sharla Scott, having a net 67 and Ken and Dottie Hattich shot a net 38 to round out the top four places.

In the second flight there was a tie for first place with Dennis and Alaine Flynn, Hames Oster with Cathy Churchill and Jack Gilbert with Dee Walker all shooting a net 65. There was also a tie for fourth place with Chuck and Cathe Franck as well as Bert Bellows with Kathleen Khalar shooting net 67s.

The final tournament for July will be the One-Man-Scramble, which is always a hoot.

