More help available for small businesses

Clint Koble, advisor for the Sierra Small Business Development Center based in Truckee, announced some current and soon-to-be announced avenues of financial assistance to small businesses that have suffered financially from COVID-19. Koble says it is “imperative” that small businesses contact him or the Sierra SBDC for guidance for assistance.

The PPP (Payment Protection Plan) Loan Program (federal) has been extremely popular and relatively easy for small businesses to apply for, providing they can show a 25 percent loss in gross revenues in at least one quarter of 2020 compared to 2019. If implemented correctly, small businesses can apply for debt forgiveness. Application for these low interest loans that can be converted to grants must be received by May 31, 2021. Round 6 (final round) of the CA Small Business COVID-19 Grant Relief Program starts on April 28, 2021 and ends on May 4, 2021. These are grants that are easy for small businesses to implement once received. You cannot apply early. Soon to be announced will be assistance for Family-Owned Restaurants. Details before the end of the month. Also soon to be announced will be assistance for Rural Medical Providers. Details before the end of the month.

Don’t forget our FREE monthly workshops and webinars. You must register by going to www.sierrasbdc.com; open the Home Page, and Click on Calendar at the upper left of the screen. Scroll down to the left and sign up for the session of your choice.

And, the Sierra SBDC offers FREE one-on-one small business consulting for assistance with your existing or future small business. We can help you with your business plan, funding, marketing plans etc.

Please contact Clint Koble at (775) 843-4081 or [email protected]