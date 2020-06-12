More Plumas National Forest recreation sites opening today, June 12

Recreation employees from the Plumas National Forest (PNF) have been working long hours to safely open more recreation sites. Campgrounds open today include Wyandotte, Black Rock Tent, Peninsula Tent, and Tooms RV at Little Grass Valley Reservoir, situated within the Feather River Ranger District in the western portion of the forest. Tooms and Maidu boat docks have been repaired and are now in the water.

Check reservation options for these campgrounds at https://www.recreation.gov .

Also open today are Antelope Lake Recreation Area sites; see www.outdoorsinplumas.com for more information.

Campfires are allowed at these developed campgrounds but are not allowed outside an open developed site (some exceptions apply). Portable propane campfire pits with shutoff valves are a handy substitute, with a valid CA campfire permit (http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire-Permit/).

For a more complete list of fire restrictions and other forest recreation information, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas, or check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/usfsplumas.