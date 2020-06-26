More rec sites open in Lakes Basin

Additional developed recreation sites in the Lakes Basin Recreation Area are now open including Gold, Goose, and Haven Lake campgrounds, Gold Lake Car Top Boat Launch and Picnic Site and Grassy Lake Trailhead. Other Plumas National Forest campgrounds recently opened include Hallsted (Feather River Canyon), Grizzly Creek (Bucks Lake area) and Golden Trout Crossing (south Fork of the Feather River).

Reservation options for these campgrounds may be found at https://www.recreation.gov . See https://www.outdoorsinplumas.com for other information including fees and site amenities for many of the facilities.

Campfires are allowed at open Forest Service developed campgrounds but are not allowed outside developed sites (some exceptions apply). Portable propane campfire pits with shutoff valves are a handy substitute, with a valid CA campfire permit (http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire- Permit/).

Forest visitors are asked to follow Center for Disease Control and Plumas County guidelines for recreating safely.

For a more complete list of fire restrictions and other forest recreation information, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas . Check out Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/usfsplumas .

