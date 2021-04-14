More vaccination information available on the Public Health website

Now it’s even easier to access information regarding vaccination opportunities in Plumas County. The Public Health Agency is posting upcoming vaccination clinics and other pertinent information on its website at https://www.plumascounty.us/2761/COVID-19-Vaccine

That site also provides a link to the state’s MyTurn portal, which residents must access to schedule an appointment. However, there are walk-in opportunities during the county clinics, though those without appointments are advised to come near the end of the clinic when the number of available doses is known.

Lori Beatley, the Public Health Agency spokeswoman for matters related to COVID, shared the latest information during a live video on Facebook on April 14.

During her presentation, Beatley said that all residents 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine, but those 16 and 17 require the Pfizer vaccine. Plumas County will receive a shipment of Pfizer and Public Health is coordinating with Plumas Unified School District and Plumas Charter School to discuss vaccine distribution. More information will be available through Public Health and the schools next week.

Most of the vaccine that Plumas County has received thus far is Moderna, though there is some Johnson & Johnson in the county, which is currently paused by the federal government following the development of blood clots in a handful of recipients.

Beatley advised residents who are signing up on the MyTurn system to expect a confirmation number, which indicates that an appointment was successfully made. Beatley thanked the residents of Plumas County for their patience with the system and the rollout, and complimented them on their efforts to obtain a vaccine.

As of April 14, roughly 53 percent of residents (9,981) have received at least one dose of vaccine. This information will be updated weekly on the Public Health website.

This Thursday, April 15, a first- and second-dose Moderna vaccine clinic will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Plumas County Public Health Clinic at the courthouse annex near Feather River College. Walk-ins are welcome toward the end of the clinic, but there is no guarantee that there will be extra vaccine available.

A large second-dose clinic is scheduled for this Saturday, April 17, at the fairgrounds. Roughly 800 individuals are scheduled to receive their second dose of Moderna. This clinic is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Again walk-ins are welcome toward the end of the event, when it’s known if there is extra vaccine available.