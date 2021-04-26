Owner operator Lauren Houston in the parking lot of the Blairsden Garden Center, location of the 2021 Community Market. Photo by John Lullo
Mother’s Day Market will be the first of many weekend markets in Blairsden

Blairsden, in eastern Plumas County, is becoming a focal point for local food and craft vendors. On Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9, a Mother’s Day Market will be held in the parking lot at the Blairsden Garden Center at 191 Bonta St.  Food, flowers, and crafts will be among the many offerings by local vendors. Hours are from 9 am to 1 pm.

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, almost all the usual craft fairs had been canceled.  Local vendors were struggling.  Lauren Houston, owner-operator of the Garden Center, offered space in the parking lot for a few local craftspeople to set up tents, put on their masks and offer their wares for sale.  It was a great success, so this year Lauren decided to do it again only bigger.

The Mother’s Day Market will be the kick-off event of the second season.  So far 20 vendors have applied offering a wide range of original goods including wooden arts & crafts, jewelry, baked goods, metal arts, flowers, smoothies, and local meats.

After Mother’s Day, and starting on May 29, a total of 23 weekend markets will take place every Saturday until October.  There will also be food-only markets offered every Wednesday from June 2 through Sept. 29.  Look for informational flyers in all the usual locations and online on Facebook, Instagram and the website, www.blairsdengardencenter.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

