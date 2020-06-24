Motorhome catches fire at Frenchman
According to the report, the driver smelled smoke and then observed the interior of the rear end of his coach to be completely engulfed in flames. The driver immediately recognized he was in a very dense section of the forest and continued driving for approximately 1 mile to get to a clearing. The Forest Service praised his quick thinking which helped control the spread of the fire.
Boaters reported seeing the smoke rising above the trees, observed the motorhome on fire and then what was left of it. The road was closed around the lake for a few hours. From the water, boaters said the exploding tires sounded like bombs.