Motorhome catches fire at Frenchman

The Plumas National Forest along with Beckwourth Fire and Sierra Valley Fire responded to a burning motorhome at Frenchman Lake today, June 23.

According to the report, the driver smelled smoke and then observed the interior of the rear end of his coach to be completely engulfed in flames. The driver immediately recognized he was in a very dense section of the forest and continued driving for approximately 1 mile to get to a clearing. The Forest Service praised his quick thinking which helped control the spread of the fire.