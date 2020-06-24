Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Fire crews douse a burning motorhome today, June 23, at Frenchman Lake. Photo by Sherri McConnell

Motorhome catches fire at Frenchman

Debra Moore, Managing Editor
The Plumas National Forest along with Beckwourth Fire and Sierra Valley Fire responded to a burning motorhome at Frenchman Lake today, June 23.
Smoke from a burning motorhome can be seen over the trees by boaters on Frenchman Lake. Photo by Sherri McConnell

According to the report, the driver smelled smoke and then observed the interior of the rear end of his coach to be completely engulfed in flames. The driver immediately recognized he was in a very dense section of the forest and continued driving for approximately 1 mile to get to a clearing. The Forest Service praised his quick thinking which helped control the spread of the fire.

Boaters reported seeing the smoke rising above the trees, observed the motorhome on fire and then what was left of it. The road was closed around the lake for a few hours. From the water, boaters said the exploding tires sounded like bombs.

